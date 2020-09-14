Richard R. Timothy, 76, of Wallingford, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in New Haven, August 17, 1944, a son of the late Charles and Frances (McKenzie) Timothy. He worked many years as a truck driver until his retirement. Richard served 15 years on the Yalesville Volunteer Fire Dept. eventually holding the rank of Asst. Chief. He was avid hunter and fisherman and belonged to the Meriden Rod and Gun Club. In prior years he was active in the Wallingford Men's Softball League and coached Wallingford Little League teams that his son Patrick played on. He was a member of NETRA. Richard is survived by his children, Patrick Timothy and his wife Jamie, and Amy Timothy and her fiancé Evan Golden; his grandchildren, Reese and Jessica Timothy, and Mackenzie and Jacob Wolcheski; his siblings, Janet Stone and her husband Beckley, Kevin Timothy and Karen Timothy; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. His family will receive relatives in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wedneday, September 16th, from 4 to 7 pm. (Due to COVID-19 precautions will be followed and masks are required). Interment will be private. Gifts in his memory may be sent the American Heart Association
- (www.heart.org
) www.wallingfordfh.com