Richard Raymond Schumacher
1932 - 2020
Richard Raymond Schumacher, 87, of Berlin, loving husband of 62 years to the late Carolyn (Pagni) Schumacher, passed away on July 25, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Richard was born in Meriden on September 28, 1932, a son of the late Raymond and Martha (Schultz).

He was an Army veteran, having served his country during the Korean War.

Richard is survived by his four daughters, Claudia Schumacher of Wrentham, MA, Sharyn Rigby of Meriden, CT, Susan Robinson of Smithfield, VA, and Pamela Kelley of Norwell, MA; as well as four grandchildren, Christopher Robinson, Amy Byrne, Richard Rigby, and Matthew Kelley. He was predeceased by his beautiful granddaughter, Sabrina Kelley and his younger brother, Robert Schumacher.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N Main St. Ext., Wallingford.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society at 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111. Please note on the check that the donation is in memory of Richard Schumacher. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com





Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. John Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 28, 2020
Amy and Family, we are so very sorry for the loss of your Grandfather.
We will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers.
Love, Judy, Dan, Daniel and Deanna Byrne
Judy Byrne
Family
July 28, 2020
To the Schumacher family; I had the pleasure of working with Dick at Unimax Switch in the 1970's. Dick was a hard working and integral member of the management team. The number of people who depended on Dick's expertise and sound judgement could not be measured. Always smiling and enthusiastic his laugh would fill a room or lighten a tense moment. His attitude was always positive and his demeanor always friendly. Truly one of my favorite co-workers during my working life. A wonderful man! May your memories of Dick be with you forever. My condolences to your entire family.
Thomas M D'Allesantro
Coworker
July 27, 2020
God bless Uncle Richard, rest easy together now with Aunt Carol, and dad. Yes , your laugh and smile were contagious. Impossible to be around you and not smile, laugh, and feel good. Blessed to have had you as my uncle. Give dad a hug for me and the whole family.
Mark Schumacher
Family
July 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember that Richard has the most wonderful and sincere laugh. He was about the happiest person I ever met and I will also remember his smile.
John Robinson
July 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy in the loss of your Father. Good memories of Dick keeping the stats book for the Unimax softball team. Thoughts & prayers are with all of you. Sincerely, Cousin Janet
Janet Ciszek (Kolodziej)
Family
