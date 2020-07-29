Richard Raymond Schumacher, 87, of Berlin, loving husband of 62 years to the late Carolyn (Pagni) Schumacher, passed away on July 25, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Richard was born in Meriden on September 28, 1932, a son of the late Raymond and Martha (Schultz).
He was an Army veteran, having served his country during the Korean War.
Richard is survived by his four daughters, Claudia Schumacher of Wrentham, MA, Sharyn Rigby of Meriden, CT, Susan Robinson of Smithfield, VA, and Pamela Kelley of Norwell, MA; as well as four grandchildren, Christopher Robinson, Amy Byrne, Richard Rigby, and Matthew Kelley. He was predeceased by his beautiful granddaughter, Sabrina Kelley and his younger brother, Robert Schumacher.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N Main St. Ext., Wallingford.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society at 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111. Please note on the check that the donation is in memory of Richard Schumacher. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com