Richard S. Riera, 61, of Southington, passed away at his home, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Born in New Britain, he was a graduate of Plainville High School. His biggest passions were his work and musical talents. He had a colorful career beginning as a Steeple Restorationist in Nebraska, returned to work for Evergreen Nursery, and then honed his skills with Marek Bros./Fiondella Construction Co. He moved on to graduating from the Operating Engineer program, International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 478 and was a longtime, hard-working, highly skilled professional and proud member of the IUOE Local478. An accomplished, self-taught, lead guitarist and vocalist, he played with several bands to name a few; Northern Rhythm, Homesick Jones and Us Against Them. He took great pleasure in enjoying "jamming", his Harley Road King and his furever friends Mini Min and Mama Cat.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Heather, step-daughters, Savannah and Shelby Nash, his mother Ruth, brother Randall and wife Diana and three nephews, Shane Riera of California and Zachariah & Jacob Riera of Bristol. Rick also leaves behind numerous family members and so many beautiful and loving friends. He was pre-deceased by his father, John P. Riera and brother, Robert V. Riera, along with furever friends, Sophie and Bennie.
We all have been so graciously blessed with him in our lives. Rick will be greatly missed by all who knew him and whose lives he so deeply touched.
Thank you to all who have been wonderfully compassionate and kind during this difficult time.
Rick was a special friend and loyal; would be there for anyone, at anytime, for any reason with no questions asked, a good soul with a vivacious spirit and terrific sense of humor. A great man. Everybody loves Rick. Don't " Mess with the kid."
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, 06111.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 27 to July 28, 2019