John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
State Veterans' Cemetery
317 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
Richard S. Tomczuk Obituary
Richard S. Tomczuk, 72, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Touchpoints Rehab Center in Manchester, after a long illness. Born in San Diego, Calif. on Dec. 9, 1946, he was the son of late Chester and Hazel (Spencer) Tomczuk. He graduated from Meriden schools. Mr. Tomczuk was a self-employed truck driver who worked for various companies throughout his life. He was a veteran of Vietnam, having served with the U.S. Army. He was a proud paratrooper with the Screaming Eagles of the 101st Airborne Division and a member of the prestigious Delta Raiders.

He was a recipient of the Bronze Star for valor on the battlefield, as well as a Purple Heart for being wounded in action. Richard was part of the Battle of Hamburger Hill and loved telling stories of his times with his brothers in Vietnam. He was also thrilled to have a cameo in the movie Jacknife, which was filmed in Meriden. Richard was a proud veteran who loved serving his country and always talked about his love for his Brothers in Arms. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the VFW and PLAV. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his son, Daniel, and his two grandsons, Derek and Kyle.

Richard is survived by his son, Daniel Nathan Tomczuk, and the mother of his grandchildren, Jaime Gatta; and his stepsons, Paul Konobeev and his wife, Jennifer Grego, and Thomas Konobeev and his wife, Tabitha Konobeev. He is also survived by his two precious grandsons, Derek Tomczuk and Kyle Tomczuk, of Wallingford; and his step-grandchildren, Paul Grego, of Meriden, Adam Grego, of Chespeake, Va., Monica Grego, of Meriden, and Emily Konobeev, of Meriden; his very special cousin, David Manfiedi, of Middletown, Conn.; and his best friends, Henry Santoni and Kathy Lesiak and her family; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 12 noon at the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Tuesday, July 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on June 30, 2019
