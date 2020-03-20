|
Richard Sweeney, 73, of Palm Bay, FL, formerly of West Hartford, husband of Nancy B. MacLachlan Sweeney, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at William Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay, FL.
Richard was born in Hartford on December 15, 1946 and was the only child of the late John F. Sweeney and Marion F. (Conlin) Sweeney.
He was raised in Hartford and attended St. Joseph Cathedral and Hartford Public High School. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1968 and was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity. Richard worked for the Travelers Insurance Company for 42 years, retiring as a Vice President of Major Case Property Claims in August 2012. A car enthusiast, he enjoyed NASCAR, UCONN football and traveling.
In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughter Meg K. Sweeney and Robert Crowther of Milford; his son, John D. Sweeney of Wallingford; his five grandchildren; grandson Collin P. Nodden; and granddaughters, Alayna, Julia, Hannah and Jameson Sweeney who were his pride and joy. He also leaves behind his brother-in law William and his wife Debbie MacLachlan of East Orleans MA and Boynton Beach FL; his former wife, Charlotte Sweeney of Wallingford; a dear friend Lucy Hallowell of Enfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard's family would like to thank the nursing staff at William Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay, FL. They will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Interment is St Benedict's Cemetery in Bloomfield will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fidelco Guide Dogs https://fidelco.org/ways-to-give/donate; The William Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay, FL. https://hf.org/ways_to_help/donate.cfm or a . For online condolences please visit www.wallingforrdfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 19, 2020