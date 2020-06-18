Rita Francis (Cassile) McLellan Harlow, 88, formerly of Plainville, CT, passed away June 11, 2020, at her home that she shared with her daughter and caregiver, Robin, in Sebastian, Florida.
Rita was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Harlow.
Born November 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Madeline (Marquis) Cassile of Plainville, CT. She raised her 4 children with her former husband, Murray R. McLellan. Rita remarried Robert Harlow in 1995 where they resided in Cambridge, NY, until Bob's passing in 2011.
Rita is survived by her children, Gary (Becky) McLellan, of TX, Greg (Jan) McLellan, of NC, Robin Widger, of FL, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Murray McLellan, Jr. and her stepson, Robert Harlow, Jr.
Her family would like to thank the VNA and Hospice for Rita's care.
Donations can be made in Rita's name to: The American Legion Captain Post #634, Cambridge, NY, 12816, www.legion.org.
For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.