Rita Francis McLellan (Cassile) Harlow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Francis (Cassile) McLellan Harlow, 88, formerly of Plainville, CT, passed away June 11, 2020, at her home that she shared with her daughter and caregiver, Robin, in Sebastian, Florida.

Rita was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Harlow.

Born November 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Madeline (Marquis) Cassile of Plainville, CT. She raised her 4 children with her former husband, Murray R. McLellan. Rita remarried Robert Harlow in 1995 where they resided in Cambridge, NY, until Bob's passing in 2011.

Rita is survived by her children, Gary (Becky) McLellan, of TX, Greg (Jan) McLellan, of NC, Robin Widger, of FL, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Murray McLellan, Jr. and her stepson, Robert Harlow, Jr.

Her family would like to thank the VNA and Hospice for Rita's care.

Donations can be made in Rita's name to: The American Legion Captain Post #634, Cambridge, NY, 12816, www.legion.org.

For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved