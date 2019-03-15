Rita Hunter, 89, departed this life on March 13, 2019, at Masonic Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Hunter, for over fifty years.



Rita was born in Wallingford, on July 5, 1929, to the late Peter and Lena (Quagliaroli) Draghi.



Along with her late husband, she was the co-founder and owner of Hunter's Pool Center in Yalesville.



She enjoyed wintering at her condo in Siesta Key, FL.



Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of her life.



Rita is survived by her sons: Glenn R. Hunter of Killingworth, Robert K. Hunter and his wife Robin of Durham, and Alan P. Hunter and his wife Brenda of Haddam; her sisters: Alice Sabo East Haddam and Marge Kimball of Stonington; ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Janice Cowen.



The family will receive friends and visitors on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.



It is suggested that contributions in her memory be directed to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019