Robert A. Tarantino Sr.
5/10/1936 - 8/22/2020
Robert A. "Bob" Tarantino Sr., 84, of Wallingford, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Regency House. He was the loving husband of 60 years to Susan (Annunziata) Tarantino.

In addition to his wife Susan, Bob is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Mary Tarantino of Wallingford: his two daughters and son-in-law, Deborah Anne and Frank DeFelice of Parish, FL, and Lisa Anne McCarthy, of Tampa, FL; his five loving grandchildren, Anthony Jordan and Ryan Robert of Wallingford, Jeff Dean of Boston, and Weston Jay McCarthy and Quinn Angelina McCarthy of Florida; his sisters, Susan Belanger and her husband Nelson, and Patty Sgrillo; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James Champagne, Josephine Annunziata, and Albert and Lesia Annunziata; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Margaret (Pasquale) Tarantino; his parents, Anthony and Margaret (Pasquale) Tarantino; his sister, Rosemary Champagne; and his brother-in-law, Ralph Sgrillo.

Bob's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, August 29, from 9 to 11:15 am. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. A graveside service and an Elk's Ritual will be held Saturday at 12 pm directly at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Bob and Susan spent many years running the Special People's Party at the Elks Lodge and his family would like to suggest donations in Bob's memory be sent to: Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State St., Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517. Please see online memorial at www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
August 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Louise Selvaggi Fazio
Acquaintance
