The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map

Robert Allen (Bob) Smith


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Allen (Bob) Smith Obituary
Robert (Bob) Allen Smith, 65, loving husband of Susan Baigert Smith, died on March 14, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT, after a hard-fought battle with prostate cancer. Born in Meriden, CT on October 26, 1954, he was the son of the late Charles Jr. and Barbara Smith (Wollschlager). Bob was a lifelong Meriden resident, graduating from Maloney High School in 1972. He was a lifetime member and Musical Director of the Washington Park Drum Corps, a member of the St. Mary's Men's Club and softball team as well as a member of the Sons of Hermann.

Besides his wife Susan, he is survived by three daughters, Amanda, Allyson and Angela (Steven); his two grandcats, Fry and Tot; his sister Kathy Zuber (Jim) and his brothers, Chuck Smith and Dale (Arona) Smith. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his sister-in-law Susanne Smith.

His family will receive friends and relatives at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Wednesday, March 18th from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer at zerocancer.org, on behalf of team Bob's Mob. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -