|
|
Robert (Bob) Allen Smith, 65, loving husband of Susan Baigert Smith, died on March 14, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT, after a hard-fought battle with prostate cancer. Born in Meriden, CT on October 26, 1954, he was the son of the late Charles Jr. and Barbara Smith (Wollschlager). Bob was a lifelong Meriden resident, graduating from Maloney High School in 1972. He was a lifetime member and Musical Director of the Washington Park Drum Corps, a member of the St. Mary's Men's Club and softball team as well as a member of the Sons of Hermann.
Besides his wife Susan, he is survived by three daughters, Amanda, Allyson and Angela (Steven); his two grandcats, Fry and Tot; his sister Kathy Zuber (Jim) and his brothers, Chuck Smith and Dale (Arona) Smith. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his sister-in-law Susanne Smith.
His family will receive friends and relatives at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Wednesday, March 18th from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer at zerocancer.org, on behalf of team Bob's Mob. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 16, 2020