Robert Bradley Obituary
Robert H. Bradley, 75, of Southington passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Robert was born and raised in New Britain, but, moved to Southington to raise his own family. He worked at United Parcel Service for more than thirty-five years. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time in his beloved Costa Rica and playing cribbage competitively. He is survived by his son Scott and wife Kelly, his daughter Cheryl and wife Theresa, his former wife and friend Barbara Bradley and three beautiful granddaughters Delaney, Ava and Ainsley. He also leaves behind a sister, Elaine and several cousins and special friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Mulberry Gardens and the Southington Care Center for their kind and generous care.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Mulberry Gardens Recreation Department, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville, CT 06479. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 South Main Street in Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
