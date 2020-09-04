1/1
Robert C. Langner Sr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Conrad Langner, Sr., age 95, of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden, passed away at Masonicare in Wallingford on September 2, 2020. Born in Ansonia on May 25, 1925, he was the son of the late Conrad and Mary Smallman Langner. A devoted family man, Robert is survived by his 5 children; Robert C. Langner, Jr., (Gail) of Guntown, MS, Thomas Langner (Maria) of Parrish, FL, Kathryn Langner of Wallingford, Curtis Langner (Sally) of Wallingford, and Marsha Langner (Dennis Scianalepore) of Wallingford, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his wife, Ann Walker Langner, his son, Lawrence Langner, his younger brother Carl Langner (Jean), and one grandchild.

Robert converted to Catholicism prior to his marriage and was a devout Christian and member of St. Rita's Church in Hamden, where he was married and all his children were baptized and attended the school. He spent his working life as a Supervisor with the MetroNorth Railroad, working in North Haven and New Haven until his retirement.

Friends are invited to visit with Robert's family at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden from 8:30-10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5 and may also attend his Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish-St. Rita's Church, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Robert's family requests that friends consider sending a gift in his memory to St. Rita's School Capital Campaign, 1601 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517 to honor a place Robert thought highly of. To send condolences to his family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish-St. Rita's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved