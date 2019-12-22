|
|
Robert Charles Oswald, 57, of Collinsville (Canton), loving husband of Kristina Wadman Oswald and father of April and Charlotte Oswald, died suddenly December 17, 2019. Bob was born on October 9, 1962, in Manhasset, NY to Suzanne Oswald Ramsdell and the late Donald Oswald. He graduated from Sheehan High School in Wallingford, CT, earned a B.A. in English from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and later earned a music degree from Central Connecticut State University. He worked at Prudential Financial as a Life Insurance Underwriting Officer. A talented musician, Bob played in several local jazz, rock, and funk music groups and was a significant contributor to church music programs. He was also a guest conductor for a Wallingford Symphony Orchestra summer concert. Bob loved to travel, hike, kayak, and birdwatch. He was loved by all for his kindness, wit, generosity and sense of humor.
In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by his mother Suzanne (Noe) Ramsdell of Wallingford, brothers Jeffrey (Gina) of Farmington, Michael (Dianne) of Wallingford, and Timothy of North Haven, brother-in-law Bruce (Shannon) Wadman of Minneapolis, MN, sisters-in-law Erika and Sonja Wadman and mother-in-law Sally Wadman of Newton, MA, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, first cousins, and his father's wife, Linda Oswald of Southington. Bob was also pre-deceased by his father-in-law Grosvenor Wadman.
A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church Canton Center, 184 Cherry Brook Road, Canton, CT 06019 at 1pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bob's honor to the CT Humane Society, First Congregational Church Canton Center, or Outdoor Classroom in Memory of Brigid Curtin at Westmoor Park. Please visit Bob's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 22, 2019