Robert Charles Schmitt, 71, passed away on Sunday, December 29, at the LiveWell Center in Southington (formerly the Alzheimer's Resource Center) surrounded by his loving family. Bob died after a long struggle with frontotemporal dementia.
He was the beloved husband of Jane Grana Schmitt for 49 years. Bob is survived by his four sons and daughters-in-law: Robert J. Schmitt of Warwick, RI; Ryan and Julie Schmitt of Melrose, MA; Brendan and Jen Schmitt of Berlin, CT; and Kiernan Schmitt and Katherine Mackey of Somerville, MA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Robert K., Sophia, Matthew, Grace, Charlotte, Nathan, and Charles Schmitt.
Bob was born on April 27, 1948 in New Haven, the son of the late Eileen Kenny Schmitt and Charles R. Schmitt. He was predeceased by one brother, Charles Robert, and is survived by one sister, Marlene Schmitt. From 1970-1974, Bob served proudly in the U.S. Coast Guard, an experience that shaped the rest of his life. Following his service, Bob joined the US Department of Veterans Affairs as a counseling psychologist. For over 36 years, Bob took great joy in helping disabled veterans assimilate back into society through training and education, a perfect fit for his trademark friendliness, optimism, patience, and sense of humor. He received numerous local and national awards for this work.
Bob was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford, at which he served as an usher and Parish Council President. He was a proud member of AMVETS and, for many years, volunteered at the Wallingford Emergency Shelter working with the local homeless.
Bob was, above all else, a devoted family man. He relished our family dinners each night, coaching local soccer teams, leading scouting trips, and playfully rough-housing with his sons.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Alzheimer's Resource Center 2A staff, who provided extraordinary love, care, and compassion to Bob and his family over the course of his long illness.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 2, from 4 until 7 p.m. at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, January 3, at 10:00 at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road. (Those attending the Mass are asked to meet directly at church). Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford.
Gifts in Bob's memory may be sent to the Yale Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at 295 Congress Ave, PO Box 9812, BCMM 436D, New Haven, CT 06519 or the AMVETS National Service Foundation at 4647 Forbes Boulevard Lanham, MD 20706 For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019