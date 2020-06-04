Robert D. McNulty, 93, husband of the late Joyce G. McNulty, died peacefully on his birthday, May 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, CT, of natural causes surrounded by family. Born in Meriden on May 30, 1927, he was the son of the late Beatrice and Dominic McNulty. He had resided in Meriden and owns a vacation home at Breakwater Village, Point Judith, R.I. He had attended St. Joseph School, Meriden High School and Niagara University. Mr. McNulty was employed by the John Molloy Company, the Meriden Redevelopment Agency and then worked many years as Executive Director at the Meriden Housing Authority, retiring in 1984 becoming a contract inspector for "Freddie Mac." He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Navy. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Church. He was a high-ranking official in NAHRO, a long-time trustee of the Curtis Home, a member of the Jaycees, the Lions Club, AOH, St. Joseph Parish Council and was a 2018 Meriden Hall of Fame inductee. Bob loved UCONN women's and men's basketball. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved New England, especially his beach house. He was happy to have gone to Ireland on several "Eddie, Jette and Eddie" tours. He is survived by his sons, Peter McNulty and his long-time companion Ms. Mickey Eliott of Rancho Mirage, CA, Scott and Donna McNulty, and Matthew and Jennifer McNulty, all of Meriden. He loved his special grandchildren, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Connor and Courtney. He also leaves behind his sister, Sheila Salafia of Meriden, his sister-in-law, Nancy Belcourt of Narragansett, R.I. and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary and brother, Jimmy as well as brothers-in-law, Joe Salafia and Neale Belcourt. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450, on Friday, June 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery will be held privately on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Should friends desire, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to AOH, P.O. Box 751, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.