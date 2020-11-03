Robert Edell Carr, Sr., 82, of Wallingford, loving husband of Barbara (Longley) Carr, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at MidState Medical Center surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Bob was born in New Haven, CT, December 3rd, 1937 the son of the late William P. and Margaret (Edell) Carr. It is hard not to smile when thinking of Bob. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and active grandfather of nine grandchildren who became the focus of his world. Being one of seven children, Bob learned responsibility at a young age by helping tend the large garden that was meant to feed the family year-round to having his own paper route. Bob took great pride in his work and was able to recite his paper route stops like the back of his hand even into his eighties. In 1949 he was a member of the first Little League baseball team in Wallingford and was a life-long Red Sox fan. Bob graduated from Lyman Hall High School class of 1955 and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he attained the rank of Corporal in the 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune. After his military service he graduated from Bryant College and went onto work as Head of Sales at Stanley/Bosch until his retirement. During his retirement, he and Barbara enjoyed traveling to Florida, Maine (especially Bar Harbor and York Beach), as well as visiting his children and grandchildren. He had a great social life and could always be heard cracking a joke, quizzing his grandkids on how to spell their names (especially with proper capitalization) or meeting his friends at Dunkin Donuts where he was voted in as President of the DDGOA. Bob was amazing with numbers and had a talent for telling jokes (repeatedly sometimes - 22's). He had a way of engaging everyone through storytelling and making people laugh whether they were old friends or a first-time acquaintance. Bob had a unique charisma that made people feel included. His life was one of love, hard work, and devotion to his family. He will be missed dearly but will live on in the memories of all who knew him. In addition to his wife Barbara, who he adored, he is survived by his children, Robert E. Carr, Jr. and his wife Judith, and Deborah C. Albin and her husband David; his grandchildren, Jenna Palumbo (Matt), Catherine Morgan (Jason), Jacob Carr, Heather Carr, Emily Belonick (Matt), Brandon Carr (Kasey), Andrew Albin, Zachary Albin (Madison), and Mitchell Carr; his great grandchildren, Adelina, Elowyn, Niko, Blake, Chase, and Henry; his siblings, William P. Carr, Jr. (Ellen), Eleanor (Mrs. Raymond) Corazzini, and Richard Carr (Rosemary); his sisters-in-law, Madeline (Mrs. Ernest) Carr and Gail (Mrs. John) Carr; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey D. Carr; and his siblings, Sarah Lane, Ernest Carr and John Carr. Due to COVID Robert's funeral service will be private for family. Once it is safe to get together, the family will host a picnic to celebrate Bob's life as it was one of his favorite things to do. Friends are invited to view a livestream of the service on Friday, Nov. 6th at 10 am. Available on his online obituary page at www.wallingfordfh.com
. Interment will be in Centerville Cemetery in Hamden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the Wingman Foundation, 2248 Meridian BLVD (Ste. H), Minden, NV 89423, Alzheimer's Association
or to a local Toys for Tots U.S.M.C. Drive. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.