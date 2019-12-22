|
Robert E. Daley, 88, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 after a long battle with Alzhiemers Disease.
Born on June 15, 1931, he was the son of the late Edward Daley and Mildred (O'Brien) Daley. He attended local schools and served in The United States Navy. He was a retired United States Postal worker, co-owner of Kel-Mat Real Estate, and previous co-owner of Black Swan Marina in Old Saybrook.
Mr. Daley is survived by his three sons: Kevin Daley of Meriden, Kerry Daley and his wife Dianne of Meriden and William Daley and his wife Lisa also of Meriden; Two brothers: William Daley and his wife Judy of Amston and Thomas Daley of Southington; Five grandchildren: Melissa Daley, Brian Daley and his wife Gianna, Jon Daley and his wife Kim, Rob Daley and his partner Jessica and Bonnie Latronica and her husband Eric; four great grandchildren: Ashlyn, Tenley, Torin and Katherine Daley, many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Mr. Daley is predeceased by one sister: Dorothy Peruta; one brother: James Daley and his grandson: Douglas Daley.
Burial will be a private ceremony with family and close friends. There are no calling hours.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 22, 2019