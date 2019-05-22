The Record-Journal Obituaries
Robert E. Day

Robert E. Day Obituary
Robert E. Day, 81, husband of Barbara (Marrs) Day, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. Born in Princeton, Maine on May 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Arthur L. and Martha (King) Day.

Besides his wife of fifty-three years, he is survived by two sons, Robert and David Day; five grandchildren, Robert, Edward, David, Krista and Savannah and two great-grandchildren, Holden and Jacob.

All services are private. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
