Robert E. Erdos, Sr., 87, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. He was the loving husband of the late Jane (Lentz) Erdos. Bob was born in Meriden, August 6, 1932, a son of the late Anthony and Tofia (Sabbith) Erdos. After graduating from Lyman Hall High School he served in the Navy Seabees working construction in Guantanamo Bay. He was employed by the State of CT as a Bridge and Road Engineer. He also worked as a bartender, chef and musician in order to provide for his family. Bob's love of volunteerism, especially at the Wallingford Elks, was contagious and served as an inspiration to most who knew him. He considered everyone a friend and treated all as family by welcoming them into his home. He is survived by his companion, Betty Jane Hamel; his two daughters and their husbands, Debra J. and Jeffrey F. Thewlis, and Karen L. and Richard J. Farone; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. Erdos, Jr. and Lori Erdos; his grandchildren, Justin, Sara, Nicole, Camber, Kristen, Natalie, and Katie; his 12 great grandchildren; his sister, Barbara E. Gould; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas F. Erdos; and his brothers, Anthony and Joseph Erdos. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, August 8, from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Social distancing will be practiced. A graveside service and an Elk's Ritual will be held Saturday at 11:45 a.m. directly at St. John Cemetery, Christian St., Wallingford. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, (www.thesistersproject.org
) PO Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492.