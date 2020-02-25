|
Robert E. Morin, 80, of Naples, FL, formerly of Wallingford, CT, passed away at Naples Community Hospital, February 14, 2020. He was born in New Haven, CT, July 8, 1939, a son of the late Wilfred and Mary Morin and was a graduate of Choate Rosemary Hall and Tufts University. He served as a Naval Intelligence Officer aboard the USS Independence. After leaving the Navy he was a legislative assistant to Congressman Robert Giamo. He then became a lobbyist for the Society of Real Estate Appraisers. He achieved his Masters Degree in Latin American Studies from American University and received his Law Degree from George Mason University, both in Washington D.C. Bob practiced estate and elder care law in Maryland and Virginia. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #14202 in Naples, a member of the Columbia Bar and Virginia Bar, a member of the Italian American Foundation, and served on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Hospice from 1998- 2004. His years at Choate created a lifelong devotion to the school. An active alumnus, he founded the Morin-Pascale Family Scholarship. He is survived by his loving sister, Janet Verner of Cheshire, CT; his nieces, Maureen Regan of Cheshire, CT, Kathleen Goodison of Branford, CT, and Sue Schmidtendorf and her husband Tom of Cheshire, CT; his nephew, Michael Regan and his wife Tatiana of Los Angeles, CA; his great nieces, Breslyn Goodison, Iry Schmidtendorf and Juliana Regan; his great nephew, Aiden Schmidtendorf; his beloved cousins, Norma Jo Shore, Joseph Ferreira, Donald Pascale, Lorraine Harrison, Barbara Charmut, Fred Geremia and their children; and countless friends. Bob's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, February 29, from 10 to 11:15 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 pm. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the Morin-Pascale Family Scholarship, Choate Rosemary Hall, 333 Christian St., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 24, 2020