On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Robert Edward O'Brien of Cambridge, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at the age of 57. He was born February 19, 1963 in Meriden, Connecticut to Hon. Francis J O'Brien and Ann Godfrey O'Brien. He grew up in Meriden attending St Mary's School and Platt High School received his BA in math and classical languages from Trinity College in Hartford Connecticut. He has worked for thirty five years as a Principal Software Engineer developing Telecom software at EGH, Inc. in Lexington MA.
Robert, known as "Bob" to his friends and family and "Bert" at work, was preceded in death by his father, Francis and his mother, Ann. He is survived by his sister Jean (Mike) Livingston of Sarasota, Florida, and brothers Francis G (Jerry) O'Brien (Dennis Powell) of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and Thomas O'Brien of Charlottesville, Virginia and a niece Libby Ruby of Brea, California and nephew Peter Livingston of Tampa, Florida.
He enjoyed attending Broadway plays, traveling around the world, and spending the holidays with his niece and nephew as they grew up. He could always be relied upon for a good game of Charades or Trivia and spending time with friends and family. He was known for wearing a bow tie for special occasions and was the essence of what a gentleman should be - kind, rational, conscientious - a good soul.
Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19 all arrangements are currently private. He will be interred in the family plot with his parents in Waterbury, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org).
Robert, known as "Bob" to his friends and family and "Bert" at work, was preceded in death by his father, Francis and his mother, Ann. He is survived by his sister Jean (Mike) Livingston of Sarasota, Florida, and brothers Francis G (Jerry) O'Brien (Dennis Powell) of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and Thomas O'Brien of Charlottesville, Virginia and a niece Libby Ruby of Brea, California and nephew Peter Livingston of Tampa, Florida.
He enjoyed attending Broadway plays, traveling around the world, and spending the holidays with his niece and nephew as they grew up. He could always be relied upon for a good game of Charades or Trivia and spending time with friends and family. He was known for wearing a bow tie for special occasions and was the essence of what a gentleman should be - kind, rational, conscientious - a good soul.
Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19 all arrangements are currently private. He will be interred in the family plot with his parents in Waterbury, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.