Robert E. Uryase, 66, of Meriden, loving husband of Pamela (Roxburgh) Uryase, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at MidState Medical Center.
Robert was born in Meriden, March 26, 1953, a son of the late Edward Uryase and Irene (Pisarz) Uryase and had been a lifelong Meriden resident. He was employed by Faith Living Church in Southington.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Janice Kalivretakis and her husband Tony; his sister-in-law Heather Leavitt; and several nieces; nephews; grandnieces; and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother David Uryase. Robert, known affectionately as Bob or Bobby, touched many people with his music, and will be remembered for his giving and caring nature.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St, Plantsville, CT. 06479. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 6, 2019