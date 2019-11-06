The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Robert Uryase
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Living Church
20 Grove St
Plantsville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Uryase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Uryase


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Uryase Obituary
Robert E. Uryase, 66, of Meriden, loving husband of Pamela (Roxburgh) Uryase, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at MidState Medical Center.

Robert was born in Meriden, March 26, 1953, a son of the late Edward Uryase and Irene (Pisarz) Uryase and had been a lifelong Meriden resident. He was employed by Faith Living Church in Southington.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Janice Kalivretakis and her husband Tony; his sister-in-law Heather Leavitt; and several nieces; nephews; grandnieces; and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother David Uryase. Robert, known affectionately as Bob or Bobby, touched many people with his music, and will be remembered for his giving and caring nature.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St, Plantsville, CT. 06479. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -