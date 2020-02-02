|
Robert Esbaner, 83, died on January 29, 2020 at Apple Rehab Coccomo in Meriden after a long illness. He was born in Meriden Hospital on April 11, 1936. Mr. Esbaner was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U.S. Army.
Robert is survived by his two sons Michael and Robbie Esbaner, his grandson Michael Esbaner and his sister Lois Taft and her husband Edward. He is also survived by his niece Sharon Hackney and her children Ashley and Allison. Mr. Esbaner was predeceased by his daughter Karen Robson.
His family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden on Tuesday, February 4th from 4 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will commence at 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be private. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 1, 2020