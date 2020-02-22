|
Robert G. Milslagle 81, loving husband of Donna K. Milslagle, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 16, 1938, he was the son of the late G. Glenn and Elizabeth Milslagle. Bob resided in Meriden for most of his life and graduated from Duquesne High School.
Mr. Milslagle was employed by Pratt & Whitney as a General Foreman, retiring after 30 years. He was a parishioner of St. Mary Church. Bob was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Besides his wife Donna of sixty years, he is survived by his four sons, Robert S. Milslagle and his wife Jane, William G. Milslagle and his wife Alison, Glenn E. Milslagle and his wife Michelle and Gregg A. Milslagle and his wife Carrie; six grandchildren, Zachary, Joey, Brad and his wife Megan, Kyle, Alex and Nicholas; brother, Thomas Milslagle and his wife Susan; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Kaler and Connie Casteel and her husband Terry.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
His family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden on Monday, February 24th from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 25th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Holy Angels Church, 585 Main St., S. Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020