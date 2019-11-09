|
|
Robert Hopkins Mansfield, 82, loving husband of the late Sharon (Graham) Mansfield, died on October 28, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT, on February 4, 1937, the son of the late Kenneth and Caroline (Hopkins) Mansfield, he was a Wallingford resident for 59 years.
Robert is survived by his children, Deborah Page and her husband, Robert, James Mansfield, Elizabeth Earley and her husband Steven; grandchildren Caroline Golschneider and her husband Michael, Graham Page and his wife Colleen, Abigail Page, Christopher Earley, Timothy Earley and Katelyn Earley; great-grandson Samuel Golschneider, sister Suzanne Zdanowicz, sister-in-law Shirley Graham and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, William Mansfield and a sister, Caroline Goeben. He is sorely missed by his faithful companion, Daphne the dachshund.
Robert was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church serving in many capacities including Property Committee Chairman, "church historian", Senior Warden and multiple other roles, known and unknown. A lifelong sailor, he was also active in the New Haven Power Squadron as a Life Member and earned the rank of Senior Navigator. Robert gave back to the community through many volunteer organizations including the Red Cross where he donated over 20 gallons of blood and also served as a volunteer driver.
A graduate of Wesleyan University with a B.A. in Mathematics and the University of New Haven with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, Robert was a licensed civil engineer and land surveyor. He was employed by Clarence Blair Associates in New Haven where he started as a summer employee in the 1950's and eventually became president and co-owner of the company until his retirement in 2007.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 65 North Main St., Wallingford on Sunday, November 10 at 1 p.m. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the St. Paul's Property Fund c/o St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 65 North Main St, Wallingford, CT 06492, The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance or to find directions, please visit BCBailey.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019