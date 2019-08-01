The Record-Journal Obituaries
Services
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Resources
Robert H. Smolinski


1941 - 2019
Robert H. Smolinski Obituary
Robert H. Smolinski, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home.

Born on June 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Henry and Helen (Eckert) Smolinski. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Robert was a graduate of Wilcox Technical High School and parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Robert was employed as an engineer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft from where he retired. He enjoyed fishing, playing trivia games and trips to Mohegan Sun.

Mr. Smolinski is survived by three nephews: Gregory Scruton, Mark Scruton both of Southington, Paul Scruton and his wife Susan of Bristol; his great niece Brittny and a brother-in-law Russell Scruton of Southington. He was predeceased by his sister Elaine Scruton.

His funeral will be held on Monday, August 5th at 9:30 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday morning August 5th from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
