Robert Henry Signor, 52, passed unexpectedly on May 31, 2020. Born in Meriden, CT on February 12, 1968, he was the son of Lynn J. Signor of Meriden and the late Linda and Donald Hedenberg of Barkhamsted. He had resided in Waterbury, CT, graduated from Platt High School, Class of 1986, and Naugatuck Community College, Class of 2008, with his associate degree for nursing. He was previously employed by Waterbury Hospital and was currently employed by Griffin Hospital where everyone adored him. He proudly served with the U.S. Marines.
In his youth, he spent countless hours in the pool with the Meriden Silver Fins and Platt High School team. As an adult, he enjoyed hiking, both in CT and upstate NY, and especially enjoyed times with both of his dogs Jake and Mana. He also loved biking and completed the AIDS LifeCycle ride in California in 2012. He was a sports fan who especially loved UConn football and basketball. Rob took great joy in traveling including day trips in CT, train trips to spend time in NYC, amazing adventures in Provincetown, and the time spent with family in upstate New York around Lake George.
He is survived by his father, Lynn Signor; his sister, Karen Pappas and her husband Stratos and their daughter, Kristina; his sister-in-law, Lori Signor and her son, Derek Signor, her daughter, Monica Roxby and her husband Jeffrey and their daughter, Oaklee; and his stepbrother, Gregory Hedenberg. He was predeceased by his mother, Linda Hedenberg and his brother, Brian Signor.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private at this time. Burial with full military honors will be held in Hague, NY at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Class of 1986 Robert Signor Memorial Scholarship, c/o Platt High School, 220 Coe Ave, Meriden, CT 06451. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St. Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.