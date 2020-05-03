Robert J. Devaney, 93, departed this life on May 1, 2020. He was beloved husband of Lorraine Devaney.
He was born in Wallingford on August 13, 1926, a son of the late Hugh and Beatrice (Reynolds) Devaney.
A graduate of Holy Trinity School, Lyman Hall High School and Quinnipiac University, Bob was employed by the U.S. Post Office, delivering mail in the North Farms Area of town. He became the Postmaster in Westbrook, CT, and his dream was fulfilled by becoming the Postmaster of his home town of Wallingford. He was a life member of the Wallingford Elks 1365, a life member of VFW Post 591, Past Commander and life member of American Legion Post 73, life member of the 38th Bomb Group of the 5th Army Air Corp and a loyal and honored member of Most Holy Trinity Church. He served in the Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater during WWII achieving the rank of sergeant serving as a flight engineer flying aboard twin engine B-25s in the 5th Army Air Corps overseas in Japan. As Commander of American Legion Post 73 he was instrumental in the procurement of the Town Clock by the post and assisted in the dedication and renaming of South Colony Rd. to "American Legion Shaw-Sinon Post 73 Memorial Highway."
In addition to his wife Lorraine, Bob is survived by his sons Robert J. Devaney, Jr. and Kevin J. Devaney (and wife Susan); his grandchildren: Kaitlyn Devaney, Ryan Devaney and Robert J. Devaney III. He was predeceased by his brother Hugh J. Devaney, sisters Mary Reynolds and Catherine Allard; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Star Unit, recreation departing and staff of the Regency House for their exceptional care and compassion. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.