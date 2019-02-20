Robert J. Gnudi, 81, of Wallingford, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Regency House.



He was born in Meriden, CT, July 13, 1937, a son of the late Ernest and Rose (Pareti) Gnudi. He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Church, the Wallingford Senior Center and the Wallingford Elks Lodge #1365 where he enjoyed a beer or two in the company of his friends. He was an avid NY Yankee fan and enjoyed watching both the men's and women's UConn Basketball Teams. Bob served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 392nd Army Band Stationed at Fort Lee, VA. He was employed by the International Silver Co. and the New Haven Register as a Computer Operator and retired from Tobacco Valley Sanitations as Manager of Computer Operations.



He is survived by a daughter, Dawn Camden and her husband David of Southington; three grandchildren, Haley, Brooke and Dylan Camden all of Southington; a sister, Audrey Lawrence and her husband Doug of Wallingford; a niece Donna Wahl and her husband Bill of Middletown; a nephew, David Lawrence and his wife Debbie of Concord, NC; two great nephews, Joseph and Matthew Wahl of Middletown; and many cousins.



Bob's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, February 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in his memory may be sent to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019