Robert J. Griffin, 88, husband of the late Carole C. Griffin, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Miller Memorial in Meriden. Born in Millinocket, ME, on May 8, 1931, he was the son of the late John and Florence (Devoe) Griffin. He was a lifelong resident of Meriden, and was employed by Pratt and Whitney. Robert was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden.
He is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Elizabeth Griffin, Kevin Griffin, Timothy Griffin; three grandchildren, Rachel, Brian, and Daniel Griffin; three great-grandchildren, Michael, Ashlyn, and Victoria; his sisters, Lenora Chambers, and Mary Plourde and her husband Egbert; his brother Lawrence Emerson, Jr. and his wife Claire. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Bernie Chambers.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Road, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019