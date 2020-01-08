The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Robert Hall
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
84 N. Colony St.
Wallingford, IL
Robert J. Hall


1935 - 2020
Robert J. Hall Obituary
Robert J. Hall, 84, of Wallingford, formerly of Southbury, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann Bertini and the late Anne M. Hall.

He was born in New Haven, December 3, 1935, a son of the late Robert B. and Helen (Murphy) Hall. Bob was a graduate of Fordham University where he studied to become a Pharmacist which led to a long career that he just recently retired from. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

In addition to his wife Mary Ann, he is survived by his children, Robert Hall and his wife Kimberly of Harwinton, Christopher Hall and his wife Denise of Oak Island, NC, Megan Sopelak and her husband Stephen of Farmington, and Timothy Hall and his wife Teresa of Fredericksburg, VA; his grandchildren, Ryan, Adam and Connor Hall, Colm and Rhys Hall, Rebecca and Kyle Sopelak, and Spencer and Annie Hall; his step children, Kate Bertini of Watertown; Carey Linsly Bertini of Brooklyn, NY; Amy Bertini of Seattle, WA; and Ann Bertini and her husband Glenn Bair of Old Lyme; as well as Mary Ann's five grandchildren, Peter, Emma and Sarah Woermer, and Reilly and Sonia Bair. He was predeceased by his brother, Jerome Hall.

Bob's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. Wallingford, Friday, Jan 10th, from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 am directly at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St., Wallingford. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery in Bethel will be private. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492 (www.the sistersproject.org) or to Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
