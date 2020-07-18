1/1
Robert J. Husenita
3/11/1959 - 7/16/2020
Robert J. Husenita, 61, of Wallingford, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Meriden, March 11, 1959, a son of Helen (Levchuk) Husenita of Wallingford and the late Paul Husenita and was a graduate of Lyman Hall H. S. in Wallingford. Robert worked for University of Hartford as a groundskeeper and was an avid fisherman.

In addition to his mother Helen, he is survived by his siblings, Irene White of Wallingford, Helene Husenita of Wallingford, Paul Husenita of North Carolina, and Christine Kindell and her husband Robert of Florida; his step children, Shayla, Sara, Marianne and Anthony; and his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Sunday, July 19, from 2 to 4 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 4 pm. Interment will be private in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in New York. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
