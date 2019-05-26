Robert J. LaRoche, 89, loving husband of Florence (LaPointe) LaRoche, died peacefully, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford.



Robert was born in Fall River, MA, July 8, 1929, a son of the late Lucien LaRoche and Rose (DeJean) LaRoche and was a Wallingford resident for many years. He was a proud United States Army Veteran and had been employed by Safety Electric Corp. until his retirement. Robert was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church for over 50 years.



In addition to his wife Florence, he is survived by his daughter Irene Cashman of Wallingford; and her children Theresa Cashman of Denver, CO., Christine Cashman-Herwig and her husband Ian Herwig of Meriden, Matthew Cashman of Wallingford; his sons Robert LaRoche and his wife Maryann of Southington, John LaRoche of Irving, Texas, and his son John LaRoche also of Irving, Texas; Jim Cashman of Wallingford; his friend Peter Davis of Cheshire; his sisters Noella Mongeau, Gertrude Carpentier and her husband Nelson; his brothers Henry LaRoche and his wife Diane, Raymond LaRoche and his wife Sandra; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Bertha St. Pierre; and his brother George LaRoche.



The family would like to thank everyone at Masonicare 4 Central for their kind, professional care, and the respect with which they treated Robert.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony St., Wallingford, CT. 06492. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019