1/2
Robert J. Lord Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday morning, November 20th, Robert Lord Sr. was called home to heaven. He was born on April 19, 1933. He has spent the last 64 years married to his loving wife and soulmate, Anita. He was employed at SNET for over forty years. Robert's passion was sports, he was proudly the 1952 state shot put champion and religiously followed UCONN Huskies basketball. Loved defined him and was how he lived his life, teaching us lessons of compassion and dedication beyond mortal men. Besides his living wife Anita, he is also survived by his 5 children and their spouses, David and Wanda, Nancy, Robert Jr. and Kim, Kathleen and Neil and Sandra and Scott, his grandchildren, Daniel, David Jr., Timothy, Jessica, Bryan, Matthew, Katherine, Rebecca, Cody, Amanda and Jeremy and his great-grandchildren, Bryce, Kendall, Scarlett, Evelyn, Faith and Jaliah. His love and light will live on in us all. He is free now entering the afterlife with a big, bold exclamation... "HOT STUFF COMING THROUGH!!" You are our sunshine, Dad. Always. Funeral services for Robert are being celebrated privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Plantsville Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved