On Friday morning, November 20th, Robert Lord Sr. was called home to heaven. He was born on April 19, 1933. He has spent the last 64 years married to his loving wife and soulmate, Anita. He was employed at SNET for over forty years. Robert's passion was sports, he was proudly the 1952 state shot put champion and religiously followed UCONN Huskies basketball. Loved defined him and was how he lived his life, teaching us lessons of compassion and dedication beyond mortal men. Besides his living wife Anita, he is also survived by his 5 children and their spouses, David and Wanda, Nancy, Robert Jr. and Kim, Kathleen and Neil and Sandra and Scott, his grandchildren, Daniel, David Jr., Timothy, Jessica, Bryan, Matthew, Katherine, Rebecca, Cody, Amanda and Jeremy and his great-grandchildren, Bryce, Kendall, Scarlett, Evelyn, Faith and Jaliah. His love and light will live on in us all. He is free now entering the afterlife with a big, bold exclamation... "HOT STUFF COMING THROUGH!!" You are our sunshine, Dad. Always. Funeral services for Robert are being celebrated privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
