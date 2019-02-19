Robert Joseph Mule Sr. of Meriden passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 16th at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Mule. Born October 31, 1933 in Meriden, CT to Joseph and Rose Mule. He and his brothers owned Mule's Market in Meriden for 40 years. He proudly served in the US Army from 1957 -1959, primarily stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany. After his retirement from Mule's Market, he went on to work for DeSandre's Livery Service, a job that he thoroughly enjoyed.



He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Rose Mule. Also, by a brother Joseph Mule, Jr and his wife Dorothy, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Katherine and her husband Joseph Kordys and Elaine and her husband Burton Butterfield and a brother Raymond Mule.



He is survived by his children and nine grandchildren. A son, Robert Mule Jr and wife Jan of Wallingford, son, Joseph Mule of Wallingford, daughters Linda Mule of Meriden and Maureen Mule of Naugatuck and a very special nephew, David Butterfield and his wife Joanne, and daughter Aimee.



He is also survived by his grandchildren, Seth Mule and his wife Christina of Meriden, Kristen Mule of Manchester, Trevor and Luc Milam of Higganum. Kayla, Rachel, and Callie Mule of Wallingford, and Ethan and Caleb McLeod of Texas, his brother Vincent and Donna Mule, all of Meriden, his sister-in-law Sally Mule of Nashville, TN, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, & aunts.



He was loved by everyone who knew him. A great storyteller. His sense of humor and his love for life were contagious. He loved spending time with his grandchildren whom he loved dearly. His favorite pastimes included trips to Mohegan, watching the History Channel & classic movies. He had a life-long love for following weather forecasts. He made daily visits to the East Main St Quik Pic which he dubbed the "Scratch Club" as he loved spending time with his buddies playing scratch-off lottery tickets. He also loved visiting the East Side ION Bank and the Wallingford Walmart Pharmacy where he kept them all smiling as they never knew what he was going to say next.



The family also would like to send a special thank you to the staffs of Hunter's Ambulance, Meriden Fire Dept, and Yale New Haven Hospital for the brief but special care they provided.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, February 22nd at 10:00 am at Our Lady Queen Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial with military honors will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden on Thursday, February 21st from 4 to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans of Meriden, 80 Hall Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019