1/
Robert J. Sambone
Robert J. Sambone, son of the late Anthony and Anna Sambone, died on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Mr. Sambone, a lifelong resident of Meriden, received his B.A. degree from Middlebury College in Vermont, his M.A. from Trinity College and a M.S.W. from the University of Connecticut. He also completed scholastic studies in Sweden and the University of Vienna.

After retiring as a clinical social worker, Mr. Sambone volunteered in the E.R. at the former Meriden-Wallingford Hospital. He continued his volunteer services at MidState Hospital serving more than 20 years as an inpatient oncology volunteer as well as several years in the Digestive Health Center and the Surgi-Center.

In addition, he spent several years as a home and convalescent hospice volunteer for the former Meriden VNA. He also volunteered for many years in the pavilion section at the Bradley Home. Mr. Sambone is survived by his cousins Mrs. Wallace Miramant of Middletown, Daniel and Diane Miramant of Durham.

At the request of Mr. Sambone, there are no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family. It was Mr. Sambone's wish that in lieu of flowers or cards, a prayer might be helpful.





Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
