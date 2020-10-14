Robert Joseph Sicignano, 83, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of the late Helen M. Sicignano for 59 years. Robert was born in New Haven, September 24, 1937, a son of the late Michael and Josephine Sicignano. He was employed by the State of CT as a Civil Engineer for 36 years until his retirement and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. He held a Captain's license and enjoyed sailing with his wife on their sailboat and traveling to Florida for the winters with family and friends. He is survived by his son, Robert J. Sicignano, Jr. and his wife Susan of Cheshire; his daughter, Deborah Terrusa and her husband Edward of Wallingford; his son, John Sicignano and his wife Laura of Clinton; his seven beloved granddaughters, Angelina Angeli and her husband Mark Angeli II; Cassandra Terrusa; Josephine Terrusa; Serafina Sicignano and her husband Ryan Mack; Isabella Sicignano; Sofia Sicignano and Gabrielle Sicignano; great granddaughter, Isabella Angeli; great grandsons, Mark Angeli III and Lucas Angeli; and his sister, Sara Erba and her husband Anthony. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Nicholas (Sandy) Natale, Jr. Robert's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, October 15, from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 am directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville. Friends who are unable to attend may watch a livestream of the mass on Robert's online obituary page found at www.wallingfordfh.com
(COVID precautions and masks are required at the funeral home and church). Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to V.N.A. Community Healthcare and Hospice, (www.connecticuthomecare.org
) 2319 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518.