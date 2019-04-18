The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
110 Main Street
Farmington, CT
View Map
Robert J. Warnat Obituary
Robert J. Warnat, 83, of Plainville, husband of the late Marilyn (Schurman) Warnat, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Jerome Home, after a brave and courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in New Britain, son of the late John Warnat, Jr., and Emily (Krupp) Warnat, he graduated from New Britain High School in 1953. Bob served 5 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He graduated from Hartford Institute of Accounting in 1964. Bob was married to Marilyn for 56 years until her passing in 2014. Bob was employed at O.Z. /Gedney Company in Terryville for 20 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Church of St. Patrick in Farmington; served two terms as a Plainville Town Council Member and was a member on the Plainville Park & Recreation. He enjoyed vacationing with Marilyn in Las Vegas and attended President Clinton's first Inauguration. He served many years as treasurer on the NBHS class of 1953 Reunion Committee. He was a fan of UCONN Women's Basketball, the Red Sox, and the New England Patriots.

Surviving are four daughters, Deborah Dombroski and her husband, Roland, of Bristol, Cheryl Baehr and her husband, James, of Bristol, Laura Boland and her husband, Tom, of Plainville, and Lynne Warnat, of Plainville; a brother, Thomas Warnat and his wife, Irene, of Plainville; a sister, Nancy Ahlquist, of Milldale; seven grandchildren, Ashley Dombroski, of Bristol, Rachel Desaulniers and her husband, Nick, of Mountainview, Calif., James Baehr, of Bristol, Danielle Baehr Brown and her husband, Dan, of Terryville, Christopher Boland and his wife, Caitlin, of Southington, Amanda Boland, of Plainville, and Stephen Boland, of Southington; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Baehr and Camryn Boland; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, Bob was predeceased by triplet grandchildren, Robert, Nicole and Edward Dombroski.

Funeral services were Wednesday, at 9 a.m., at the Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian burial, at 10 a.m., at the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington, CT 06032. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. Calling hours were Tuesday evening 5 to 8 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Petit Family Foundation, 32 Whiting St., Plainville, CT 06062. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
