Robert Joseph Colos Sr., 91, departed this life on June 1, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Arabas) Colos. Robert was born in New Haven on November 29, 1928 to the late Joseph and Anna (Marcinkas) Colos.
He was schooled in New Haven, graduating from Hillhouse High School in 1946. He immediately joined the Air Force. Upon completion of training in communications at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, he was stationed at Warner Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia where he deployed to Berlin, Germany and participated in the "Berlin Air Lift". Upon his service discharge he returned to Connecticut and began employment with A.C. Gilbert where he remained for 16 years. He went on to work for International Instruments, Wheeler Bater Fry, and 3M Co. He also furthered his education by attending Connecticut Technical Careers Institute and Connecticut Radio and T.V. School.
Robert is survived by his wife Barbara of 62 years,daughter Diane (Hugh) Gallagher of Monroe, son Robert Jr. (Karen) of East Haven, grandchildren Amy Gallagher of Stratford, Kevin Gallagher of Oxford, and Jeff Gallagher of Oxford.Heisalso survived by a dear nephew, Jerry Arabas and his wife Cathy. He was predeceased by his sister, Lillian Wright.
Interment will be private. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.