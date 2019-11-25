The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum
Robert L. Burns


1934 - 2019
Robert L. Burns Obituary
Robert L. Burns, 85, loving and devoted husband of Carol (Ladd) Burns died on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Connecticut Baptist Homes after a lengthy illness. Born in Meriden on Nov. 11, 1934, he was the son of the late Edward and Eleanor Burns.

He resided in Meriden and graduated from Wilcox Technical School. Mr. Burns was employed by New Departure for over 40 years. Upon his retirement, he worked for the Record Journal as a courier. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during peacetime.

Robert was an active outdoors man who loved the beach. He took pleasure in ice fishing, planting flowers and horseback riding. He was very meticulous and loved working with his hands. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe, Turks and Caicos and Maine.

Besides his devoted wife, Robert is survived by his loving niece, Virginia Iarusso and her husband, Joseph; his sister, Catherine Iarusso; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Eddy, Jack, and Jimmy; and two sisters, Nancy Grieco and Eleanor Peczynski.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service and committal prayers to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, on Monday, Nov. 25 (TODAY) from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Connecticut Baptist Homes, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450; the Meriden Human Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450; or a . The family would like to thank the staff at the Connecticut Baptist Homes for their compassionate care. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 25, 2019
Remember
