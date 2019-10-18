|
Robert L. Cerrotti, 81, of Wallingford, loving husband of 60 years to Nancy (Pepe) Cerrotti, passed away peacefully October 14, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in New Haven on November 2, 1937, a son of the late John and Katherine (Rizzutti) Cerrotti.
He worked for William J. Mack Company for 25 years as a bindery foreman until retiring and then owned an operated his own cleaning company with his partner, Bill Deroy. He was a past president of the Wallingford Little League and the Wallingford Hawks Youth Hockey Association, and was a life member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his sons, John Cerrotti and Anthony Cerrotti; his sisters, Elissa Wortham and Linda Yakich; his brother Ronald Cerrotti and his wife, Claire; his grandsons, John Robert Cerrotti and Michael Cerrotti; his brother-in-law, Dominic Pepe and his wife, Patricia; his sister-in-law, Barbara Pepe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Howard Wortham, Peter Pepe, Ralph Pepe, and Hank Yakich; and his sister-in-law, Rose Ragucci and her late husband, Frank.
Robert's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday directly at the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 18, 2019