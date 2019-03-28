Robert L. Cutts, 95 of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden. He was surrounded by his loving family when he was called home. He leaves behind the "Love of his Life," wife Barbara (Parker) Cutts with whom he shared 73 years with. He will be forever cherished by his daughters; Kay Cutts of East Haven and Roberta Lucier and her husband, Roy Lucier of Wallingford. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren; Michelle Lucier, Matthew Lucier and Robyn Lucier of Wallingford.



Bob was born on July 10, 1923 in Meriden, NH and was one of seven children. He leaves one sister Bette Stockwell, two sisters-in-law; Joyce Hill and Eunice Rich, and many nieces and nephews. He served his country proudly during WWII in the European Theatre. He was part of the "Buzz Bomb Kings" and was awarded a Purple Heart.



Bob retired from Pratt & Whitney in North Haven after 30 years. He was active in the community, serving as Boy Scout Master of Troop 4 at St. Paul's Church and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He was also a lifelong member of the Order of the Masons Compass Lodge #9 and a member of the American Legion Post 73.



His life was devoted to his family, and he was the "Best Grampa in the World." He and Barbara traveled the country in their motor home, many times taking their children and grandchildren with them. They were able to travel to Europe several times. He and Barbara were active parishioners of St. Paul's Church and faithful members for over 62 years.



A memorial service for Bob will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Wallingford. Military honors will be rendered outside immediately following the service. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019