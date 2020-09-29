Robert "Rebby" Rebstock passed away on September 26, 2020. Born in Meriden, CT on March 20,1945, he was the son of the late Herman and Margaret (Gilman) Rebstock.
Rebby attended Meriden public schools and Central Connecticut State University. Over a period of 35 years, he developed a career in the aluminum metals industry, starting as an inside salesperson and achieving Regional Sales manager with Consolidated Aluminum, 4th largest metals company in USA! Before his retirement, he ran a seafood market for several years.
Rebby loved boating, owning several throughout his life with trips to Block Island, Greenport, LI, or just cruising up and down the CT River. He was a long-standing member of the Elks, achieving status of Exalted Ruler.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years Susan Rebstock, a brother Louis and his wife Sharon, good friend and former spouse of 25 years Suzanne (Willey), son Robert Jr., and grandchildren Alle and Zach Caponigro and Zach's wife Jackie. He was predeceased by a daughter Kristen Caponigro (2000).
Rebby will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Per Rebby's request, all services will be private.