Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
CT. Baptist Home community room
292 Thorpe Ave
Meriden, CT
Robert M. Duncan


1958 - 2019
Robert M. Duncan Obituary
Robert Duncan, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home at South Green apartments of Middletown, Conn. A longtime resident of Lake Beseck in Middlefield, Rob was a graduate of Vinal Tech H.S. class of 1977. He had a passion for golf, fishing, hunting, which he was good at, and was also always happy and generous. He leaves behind his mother, Genevieve Duncan; brother, Louis and Sandy, of Oregon; brother David and Linda, of Connecticut; sister, Grace and Mike Raccio, of Connecticut; several nieces; and a great-nephew and -niece. He was predeceased by his father, Louis (Zdancewicz) Duncan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, Conn. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send donations to CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 30, 2019
