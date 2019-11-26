|
|
Robert M. Flynn, 54, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully November 22, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by his two sons, family and friends.
He was born September 15, 1965 in Meriden and was the seventh child of the late Dr. Joseph R. and Jane (Lowe) Flynn.
Bob graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1983 and attended Johnson and Wales University. He was a creative chef and butcher working at Friend's & Company Restaurant in Hamden for many years. Bob later gravitated towards sales, working 15 years for JT International USA Inc. and most recently at Brian-Thomas Inc. of West Hartford.
He was extremely proud of his two boys and their accomplishments. He loved boating, spending days at the family house on Haycock Point, tinkering in the garage or with his collection of model trains. Music was a big part of his world, especially the poetic lyrics of Bob Dylan. "Bob-O" brought life to any gathering and always left an impression. He had a talent for friendship and was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed but his smile and laughter are now shared in heaven.
Bob is survived by his two sons, Kyle Flynn, a student at Central Connecticut State University and Corey Flynn, a student at the University of New Haven; his sisters, Jane Cooper (David) of New Port Richey, FL, Eileen McKay (James) of Southport, NC, and Joanne DellaPosta (Steven) of Branford; his brothers, Charles (Kathryn) of Wallingford, James (Laura) and Daniel (Brenda) of Branford; his former wives, Deborah (Marino) Flynn of Wallingford, Valarie Viarengo of Higganum; and many nieces and nephews.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the Care Teams at Yale New Haven Hospital, East Pavilion, 4th Floor and The Connecticut Hospice for knowing "just what we needed" and for their outstanding compassionate care.
His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences visit www.wallinfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019