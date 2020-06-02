Robert M. Shaw
Robert M. Shaw, 87, of Wallingford, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Boyle) Shaw. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, April 6, 1933, a son of the late William and Jane (Murray) Shaw and immigrated from Scotland with his wife and two of his daughters in 1963. He was employed by Choate Rosemary Hall from 1965 - 1990. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Susan Debaise and her husband Steven, Christine Shaw, and June Russell and her husband Sean; his grandchildren, Sandra Hoffman, Stephanie Leduc, Heather Heriot, Dalton Russell, Daniel Russell; and many great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



