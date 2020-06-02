Robert M. Shaw
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Shaw, 87, of Wallingford, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Boyle) Shaw. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, April 6, 1933, a son of the late William and Jane (Murray) Shaw and immigrated from Scotland with his wife and two of his daughters in 1963. He was employed by Choate Rosemary Hall from 1965 - 1990. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Susan Debaise and her husband Steven, Christine Shaw, and June Russell and her husband Sean; his grandchildren, Sandra Hoffman, Stephanie Leduc, Heather Heriot, Dalton Russell, Daniel Russell; and many great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 1, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to Chris and the Shaw family and loved ones. God Bless you.
Patti Acker
Friend
June 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family in this time. May you Rest in Peace.
Sarah Scalia
June 1, 2020
Until we are reunited...
Christine Shaw
Daughter
June 1, 2020
Robert was the star in his family of origin. He stole hearts as a child singing Gene Autry songs. As an adult he never attended a party he did not enjoy, and sang every chance he got, he loved jokes always had one to share, and lived a full and interesting life. He left a lasting legacy in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he will live on in them. His wonderful wife Betty was his teenage sweetheart. He leaves a deep empty void in the entire family. I know all who went before him were there to greet with much love. Til we meet again.
June Kwiatkowski
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved