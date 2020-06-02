Robert was the star in his family of origin. He stole hearts as a child singing Gene Autry songs. As an adult he never attended a party he did not enjoy, and sang every chance he got, he loved jokes always had one to share, and lived a full and interesting life. He left a lasting legacy in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he will live on in them. His wonderful wife Betty was his teenage sweetheart. He leaves a deep empty void in the entire family. I know all who went before him were there to greet with much love. Til we meet again.

June Kwiatkowski

Sister