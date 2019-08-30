The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Robert Mirando


1937 - 2019
Robert Mirando Obituary
Robert Mirando, 82, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the HCC at New Britain General. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Douty) Mirando.

He was born February 2, 1937 in Milldale, the son of the late Joseph and Alice Mae (Meyers) Mirando.

Robert served with the U.S. Navy for six years. He was the owner of Mirando Service Center for 47 years. Prior to that he was a police officer for the town of Southington and was a member of American Legion Post 72. Bob loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by four daughters, Victoria Testa of Wolcott, Barbara Long (Michael) of Plantsville, Beverly Gregory (Scott) of Southington and Tina Mirando (Simmie Freeman) of Hartford; a brother, Joseph Mirando Jr. (Florence) of Plantsville; seven grandchildren, Thomas and Joseph Testa, Jordan and Justin Freeman, Dylan Gregory and Nicole and Michael Long. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Ernest Mirando.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at 11:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 29, 2019
