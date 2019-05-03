Robert "Scott" Oakes, 56, of Northford, loving husband of Mary Reilly, passed away May 1, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice with his family by his side.



He was born in Meriden on April 12, 1963, loving son of Robert and Darlene (Scott) Oakes of Wallingford.



He worked as a sales and customer service rep for Air Gas Northeast. He enjoyed woodworking, loved sports, and spending time with his family.



In addition to his wife, Mary, and his parents, Robert and Darlene, he is survived by his loving daughter, Megan Oakes of Northford; his sisters, Robin Rambone and her husband, Steve, of Danbury and Lori Carver and her husband, Ron, of Meriden; and many nieces and nephews.



His family will receive relatives and friends at The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm. His funeral will be held at 11 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 directly the Yalesville United Methodist Church, 8 New Pl St., Wallingford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.