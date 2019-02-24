Robert P. Patton, 88, died Sunday February 17, 2019 at his Branford home. He shared 62 years of marriage with his beloved wife Patricia Laughlin Patton. Bob will be remembered most for his whole-hearted devotion to family, leadership in the mechanical contracting industry, service to his adopted home of Meriden and for countless shenanigans in a richly-lived life. Bob's deepest commitment was to his family who treasure precious memories of lively family dinners, camping trips and sporting events and who are forever shaped by his love.



Bob was born December 4, 1930 in Cleveland, OH, son of the late Martin M. and Helen Weisheit Patton. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School and was a journeyman plumber who enlisted in the U. S. Navy to serve during the Korean War. He earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from The Ohio State University. Bob owned the James T. Kay Company, a mechanical contracting firm with prominent state-wide corporate, nonprofit and government projects. Bob's professional leadership included being President of the Mechanical Contractors Association of Connecticut, and a member of ASHRAE and the Mechanical Contractors Association of America. His many civic associations included roles as Chairman of the Greater Meriden Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of The Home Club, Director of City Savings Bank and of Home Bank and Trust, member of the local United Way, board member for Midstate Medical Center, leadership roles in St. Rose of Lima Church, President of the Old Men/Young Men Bowling League, the Meriden Building Department Board and the Rotary Club of Meriden. After a move to Branford, Bob was a parishioner of St. Therese Church and a member of the Pine Orchard Yacht and Country Club.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Robert J. Patton (Cathy Milton) of Branford, Michael P. Patton of Glastonbury, Kathleen M. Cahill (Tim) of Excelsior, MN, Thomas M. Patton (Nancy) of Branford and Susan M. Patton (Sue West) of Downingtown, PA; his brother Martin Patton of Cincinnati, OH and sister Catherine O'Malley of Los Angeles, CA; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother The Reverend James Patton of Cleveland, OH



Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 in St. Therese Church, 105 Leetes Island Road, Branford with burial to follow at the Stony Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Stony Creek Fire Rescue Company 5, P. O. Box 3312, Branford, CT 06405 or the Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library, 146 Thimble Islands Rd, Branford CT 06405.