Robert R. Upright, Sr., 79, formerly of Wallingford, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Westfield Care & Rehab Center. He was the husband Kimberly J. Upright.



He was a graduate of Pine Bush High School in New York. He spent many years working in the corrugated box business, beginning his career at K & H Containers in Walden, NY, then moving to Wallingford in 1967 to take on the Plant Manager position at the newly opened K & H Containers. In the mid 1980's to 1999 he worked as Plant Manager at Knapp Container in Beacon Falls and retired as head of the shipping and receiving department at National Filter Media in Wallingford. He loved watching the UCONN women's basketball games, New York Mets, John Wayne movies and of course his beloved NY Giants.



He is survived by daughter Linda Adamo and her husband Peter, son Robert Upright, Jr., and his wife Dawn, his grandchildren Jennifer (Adamo) Lavoie (Danny), Peter Adamo (Shannon), Elizabeth Adamo, Kristina (Upright) Fitzpatrick, James Upright, and Nicholas Upright. He is also survived by 12 great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his parents Oscar & Sophie Upright, his first wife Diane (Atwood) Upright and his son James Patrick Upright.



The family wishes to thank the Westfield Care & Rehab Center for the wonderful care they gave to Bob during his years there.



